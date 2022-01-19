Stellantis, Tavares: “Electric political choice, cut out the middle class”

Electrification is a political choice that pushes up car prices and, as a result, risks “cutting out” the middle class from buying new vehicles. This was reiterated by Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, in an interview with Corriere della Sera and other European newspapers (Les Echos, Handelsblatt, El Mundo), on the occasion of the first anniversary of the birth of the group result of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA. “It should not be lost sight of the fact that there will be social consequences and we risk losing the middle class, which will no longer be able to buy cars”, says Tavares, recalling how new electric technologies are 50% more expensive than thermal engines.

Choice tax. “Electrification is a technology chosen by politicians, not industry. Because there were cheaper and faster ways to reduce emissions,” adds Tavares, reiterating. a series of indications already highlighted in recent months, starting with the “battles” to limit the impact of the additional costs of electric vehicles, through an increase in productivity (i.e. a reduction in costs) of 10% on average per year, compared to the traditional 2 / -3% of European sector. Therefore, in a few years we will see “which producers will have survived” and “in ten or fifteen years we will also know the real results of electrification in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To put it simply, not looking at the entire life cycle of electric cars is very reductive. ”

The energy issue. Certainly, “it is too early to say whether the European approach is reasonable”, continues Tavares, once again expressing all his skepticism on the energy problem and on the issues of the “environmental quality of electricity” consumed or the CO2 footprint of batteries: “With Europe’s energy mix, an electric vehicle has to travel 70,000 kilometers before it compensates for the CO2 footprint created by battery manufacturing. Only then does it begin to widen the gap with a light hybrid vehicle. We also know that a light hybrid vehicle costs half as much as an electric. In the end, it is better to accept very efficient thermal hybrid cars so that they remain affordable and provide immediate CO2 benefit, or it is necessary to have 100% electric vehicles which classes won’t be able to afford, while asking governments to continue increasing their budget deficits to provide incentives? he would have, but for now I don’t see him. ”

The social consequences. Debate that should also look at the effects of an acceleration towards electric mobility, given that “without a gradual transition the social consequences will be profound”. In this sense, a hand should also come from the States to cover the increase in costs related to the electric car: “The incentives should be maintained at least until 2025. But I don’t think governments will be able to continue to subsidize the sale of vehicles. At current levels, it is unsustainable from a budgetary point of view. So back to social risk. It is the brutality of change that creates it. If states can accompany this transition with subsidies for five years, perhaps we will manage. Otherwise, more social risks are made to the citizens as a whole “.

The future of Stellantis (also in Italy). Tavares also spoke about issues closely related to Stellantis, saying he was very satisfied with the results achieved in the last year and foreseeing for the end of the year “a return to normality” for the supply of semiconductors. Furthermore, he reiterated his intention not to close plants in Europe: “If I can avoid it, I will avoid it”, even if “the future of our sites will depend on the political constraints on decarbonisation in Europe and its consequences on the car market”. The issue of production activities closely concerns the Italian sites and, in this regard, the Lusitanian manager reiterates some fears already expressed: “A year ago, I noticed that in Italy the cost of producing a car was significantly higher, a times double, compared to factories in other European countries, despite a lower labor cost. This has to do with the organization of production, which must be improved. If we apply to Italy the good practices that exist in our group, the ‘Italy itself will have good potential “. A particular problem concerns “the oversized, excessive price of energy”, which, compared to other countries where we produce, catches the eye “. In any case,” it takes some time “to improve:” We will talk about it again at the end of 2022 “, concludes Tavares.” Any brutal approach would have been inappropriate, we must first analyze and understand “.