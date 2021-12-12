Stellantis, the agreement on microchips arrives

The world microchip crisis and not a little slowed the car market all over the world, a sector that also had to deal with the Covid-19 emergency which between 2020 and 2021 was brought to its knees. To deal with new possible perturbations and problems coming from integrated circuits, Stellantis decided to formalize an agreement with a consumer electronics giant.

The newly born automotive group, which boasts a multi-billion dollar turnover, has in fact recently signed a new agreement with Foxconn, a Taiwanese group with which he had already entered into a partnership for the creation of Mobile Drive. With the new pact, friendship and collaboration expands even more, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding for design and manufacture the next generation of integrated circuits, which will be intended exclusively for the cars of the Stellantis group.

Integrated circuits, which have recently also attracted the attention of the EU with aid to get out of the crisis, will be used for the next generation of electric vehicles of the group automotive based on the four platforms of the STLA family, the Small, Medium, Large and Frame, which will be developed specifically for battery electric cars. The first models will start arriving in 2024, but work to make the basic electronic architecture work is already well underway.

After having staked everything on solid state batteries, Stellantis’ new bet puts on the table an investment plan worth over 30 billion euros by 2025 which will be used to develop a operating system with artificial intelligence which will oversee all the functions of the STLA Brain, the “brain” of the new electric cars signed by the group.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said he was satisfied with the transformation underway, with software that will be able to count on excellent partners, coming from different sectors and with different specializations. With Foxconn, says Tavares, the goal is to aim for the creation of “four families of chips that will cover more than 80% of our needs, helping to significantly modernize our components, reduce complexity and simplify the supply chain ”. Thanks to this project, the executive explained, Stellantis will have the opportunity to increase the ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace.