Stellantis, the multispaces of the ex-PSA brands say goodbye to internal combustion engines

The ecological transition process of Stellantis proceeds quickly and also takes the form ofexit from the price list of versions with internal combustion engine of some models of the various brands of the automotive giant born from the merger between FCA and PSA.

Peugeot Rifter, Citroen Berlingo and Opel Combi Life: only the electric remains

In the reorganization plan of the offer of some brands, Stellantis has decided to remove part of the versions available so far, already supported by exclusively electric versions for some time. The operation closely concerns the brands of the former PSA, specifically Peugeot, Citroen And Opel, and in particular i multispace present in range, respectively Rifter, Berlingo And Combi Life. For these models, goodbye therefore to combustion engines, with the only availability remaining therefore that of the 100% electric power supply.

Segment still attractive

Although for the moment the exit from the list does not concern premium multispaces, such as Peugeot Traveler, Citroen SpaceTourer and Opel Expert Combi, Stellantis’ decision on “basic” multispaces promises to be anything but painless for the group, considering that currently the segment remains attractive both for large families and for professionals in passenger transport (shuttles, rental with driver, etc.).

Just to understand the weight of this choice, just note how in France, the main market for Peugeot, 4,909 Rifters were sold in 2021 against 152 e-Rifters, the electric counterpart of the model. The reduction in the presence of endothermic engines is a trend we will have to get used to over the next few years, a “forced choice” that will almost certainly make itself felt on the sales volumes, and therefore on the budgets, of the car manufacturers.