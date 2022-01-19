Stellantis, the unions: no steps back on gigafactory and investments are needed

Decision on Termoli in March

For his part, Carlos Tavares reassured: Termoli is currently the best candidate for the electric battery production gigafactory in Italy, third in Europe after those in France and Germany. The CEO of the Stellantis group said this during the meeting with the unions at the end of the inspection.

From union sources we learn that Tavares has not confirmed the gigafactory’s investment in the Termoli site, reserving the right to provide details during the presentation of the group’s industrial plan, scheduled for the beginning of March 2022. Termoli, Tavares would have said complimenting the levels of company quality and safety standards, is the suitable site for the relaunch plan, thanks to the presence of the port, railway and motorway and the strategic geographical position. The confrontation, which lasted about an hour and 10 minutes, was attended by the RSAs of Cis, Uilm, Fiom and Ugl.

The union representatives expressed fears about the possible loss of employment levels, asking the CEO, accompanied by his team and plant manager Davide Guerra, for clarifications about the prospects for the future of the workers. To these questions, we always learn from union sources, Tavares would not have answered.

Fiom: a recovery plan is needed for Mirafiori

“We are pleased to hear the CEO of the Stellantis group declare that he will ensure that the stars of the group continue to shine, but we want to point out that the stars in Turin have not shone for a long time since we entered the fifteenth consecutive year of use of social safety nets and that since the new group came to life we ​​have seen in our territory the closure of a factory and the reduction of employment ». This is the comment by Edi Lazzi, general secretary of Turin Fiom.

“To make the Turin star shine – he observes – we need a full-bodied relaunch plan for Mirafiori that includes productions that reach 200,000 units a year for the body shop, volumes that would also bring work to the presses that have suffered for years”. Lazzi calls for long-term solutions also for other processes and “new hires to reduce the average age of workers, which is 54: a way to improve the productivity of the plants and therefore also the lowering of production costs recalled by Tavares himself. . Only in this way can that star really begin to shine and give concrete prospects for our territory ».