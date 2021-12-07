Stellantis thinks about the Fiat Uno: this is how the new one could be

Fans want it back and Stellantis gives us a thought. Here’s what the new Fiat Uno could look like.

Fans want it back and Stellantis gives us a little thought. We are talking about the mythical Fiat Uno produced by the Turin-based company from 1983 to 1995 and then in South America from 2010. Of course, however, fit it into the plans of the group is difficult.

At the moment, in fact, Fiat is grappling with the challenge against Ford and Renault for supremacy in the field of commercial vehicles. A short while ago we told you about Ulysse, also available for private customers. In addition, there are news regarding the sedans.

Argo and Cronos, in fact, present only in South America will soon arrive in 2022 on the market. Certainly it is not expected to arrive in Europe, and this could favor a return of the Fiat Uno, which could carve out an important space for itself.

The render of Fiat Uno

To push the creation of a new one Fiat Uno he thought about it a render which was made by a Brazilian designer. The basic model from which he started is one Citroen C3, so the idea is to make the new generation of the historic car work on the platform CMP.

The front in particular the rendered crossover is typical of the cars of the French house, in particular with the classic arrangement and shape of the headlights. Going towards the rear, however, the Brazilian designer has put on lines that are reminiscent of the just unveiled Pulse, the new South American SUV from Fiat.

About the interior there is nothing present, but certainly there would be connectivity via in the case of a real project Apple and Android. Just as the system of infotainment from which to control all the functions of the machine.