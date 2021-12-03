Stellantis will collaborate with Factorial to integrate its solid state batteries:

Stellantis’ aggressive electrification strategy is enriched with a new chapter. After the agreement with Vulcan Energy, the group announced the collaboration with Factorial Energy for the implementation of solid state batteries of the American company.

The agreement also provides for a strategic investment by Stellantis in Factorial and, in the words of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the collaboration “increases the speed and agility needed to adopt cutting-edge technologies for our electric vehicle portfolio“

The collaboration acquires a particular relevance taking into account that Factorial has developed an innovative technology on solid state batteries capable of reducing the two problems which, according to Stellantis, are the most felt by users who approach the electric car: autonomy and safety.

Solid state batteries promise, in fact, significant improvements in the field of autonomy without, however, impacting on costs. The roadmap calls for Stellantis to release the first solid-state battery electric vehicle in 2026.

Autonomy improved up to 50% thanks to the proprietary FEST system

Factorial Energy is a US company, headquartered in Massachusetts, which has developed of the particular solid state batteries that promise, at the same cost, an improvement from 20 to 50% of autonomy compared to traditional lithium batteries.

The credit goes to the FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) proprietary system, which uses a solid electrolyte material and guarantees safe and reliable performance thanks to high-capacity cells.

There are already many car companies that have announced a partnership with the American company: in addition to Stellantis, in fact, Mercedes, Hyundai and Kia are also partners of Factorial.

“It is a great honor to partner with Stellantis, a major player in global mobility, which includes in its portfolio some of the most iconic automotive brands in the world.”Said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for us to promote the adoption of our solid-state battery technology, clean, efficient and safe, in the mass market.“