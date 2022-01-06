Stellantis with Amazon for the mobility of the future. Starring: Alexa

Stellantis engages with Amazon’s innovative processes and signs a new important partnership with the giant founded by Jeff Bezos in terms of future mobility, including electrical change, connectivity and development of new software. The agreement was presented by the CEO Carlos Tavares at the Ces in Las Vegas, the great exhibition dedicated to consumer electronics. “We have tons of news – the words of Tavares – and it would be crazy to go on alone, hence the need to forge ample alliances with the big names in technology”.

With Amazon, Stellantis will thus have the opportunity to “accelerate the transformation into a sustainable mobility technology company, thanks to a partnership that will involve the development phases of the vehicle, the construction of connected experiences on board the cars and the training of the next generation of engineers of the automotive software ». An important role will come from Alexa, the intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon.

In fact, applications enhanced by artificial intelligence are planned that will improve entertainment, navigation, vehicle maintenance, voice assistance (provided by Alexa), use of e-commerce platforms and payment services. Alexa herself, moreover, is in full evolution and is preparing to go into space, in order to verify how voice technology and artificial intelligence solutions manage to help astronauts. And its users themselves will be able to follow the journey of their virtual assistant, receiving the updates of the mission, saying “Alexa, take me to the moon”, as was explained in Las Vegas on the Amazon stand. From the Stellantis-Amazon partnership, therefore, everything is to be expected.

Meanwhile, looking immediately, motorists will be able to proactively monitor their homes once on the road, thanks to the integration with the main Amazon services, or remotely manage cars via their enabled smart devices, at home or from the Alexa app that will allow, for example, to order accessories, plan maintenance and set the interior temperature before entering the vehicle.

The Stellantis-Amazon axis will also benefit from the contribution of Mobile Drive, the joint venture established in 2021 by the automotive group and Foxconn (Taiwan) to develop innovative digital cockpits and customized connected services.

Stellantis (formerly FCA and PSA) has been supplying Amazon vans to support last mile logistics since 2018. And the e-commerce giant will be the first commercial customer of the new Ram ProMaster electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2023. Stellantis was also the first car manufacturer to integrate the Amazon Fire TV experience (access to videos, apps and games) with the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and so will the Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica. Speaking of Chrysler, from 2028 all models will be electric only and the Airflow concept with a range of up to 400 miles is on display in Las Vegas. «Our goal – said Tavares – is democratic electrification; no one wants great technology that cannot be bought. We have the size scale to bring electric cars to the middle class. From 2026 we will have the size to dilute the investment costs for electrification and from 2027 we will be able to absorb the cost of this whole process ».