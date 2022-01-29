Since Netflix productions have also opened their horizons to the big screen, authentic pearls have landed on the well-known online platform to be seen without hesitation. In recent weeks, for example, the film “Don’t look up” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio playing the role of two researchers has caused a sensation among critics and fans. These will make the sensational discovery of a comet pointing straight towards the Earth, endangering mankind. What might seem like the starting point for an action film, is actually a brilliant comedy that will make us laugh and think. In addition, the film boasts a stellar cast and an avalanche of won awards and nominations.

Bitter laughter

During the film, in fact, the worst aspects of our society with which we deal every day are highlighted. Profit and approximate politicians, superficial and empty superstars and millionaires who, from the top of their finances, proclaim themselves enlightened saviors of the homeland.

Despite all the social criticism, however, the film is really smooth and enjoyable thanks to the talent of the actors and thanks to the pungent comedy. Further credit is the large cast of actors including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchet, Jonah Hill and young Hollywood rising star Timothée Chalamet.

However, if we are looking for some gems to see, Don’t look up is certainly not the only one.

Stellar cast and an avalanche of awards for this must-see movie on Netflix

In fact, if we are looking for a quality product, with phenomenal actors and directed by an authentic sacred monster of cinema “Once upon a time in … Hollywood” is the film for us.

Directed by the genius of Quentin Tarantino in 2019, not surprisingly, the film boasts an exceptional cast and includes multiple awards won, including numerous Golden Globes and 2 Oscars.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Rick Dalton) and Brad Pitt (Cliff Booth) are a movie star and his stunt double, respectively. Rick Dalton, after riding the success of the past years, will have to deal with a peak career flanked by best friend and stunt double Cliff Booth.

This is the background chosen by Tarantino to tell the Hollywood of the 70s stained by the terrible murder by Charles Manson in the house of the Polanskis.

The pride of the film is the indisputable elegance and beauty of Margot Robbie who plays Sharon Tate, Roman Polanski’s partner at the time.

