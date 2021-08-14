Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …

Stellar XLM try to hang up the rival of all time Ripple, after the latter was among the most active, in terms of growth, of the week.

A parallel path for the two protocols that aim to conquer the sector of small-scale trans-national payments, in a challenge to the last blow that, in the last hours, has rewarded XLM, which remained in the wake of the last week of bull run, while growing for significant amounts of value.

Stellar joins Ripple’s wake – great week for crypto “remittance”

Stellar tries to catch up on Ripple: it’s a fight for the last commercial agreement

Stellar XLM was born as the main rival of Rippletrying to occupy the same market niche. A no holds barred fight, with XRP which has become a reference in particular for the Asian market, while Stellar would point further west.

A division of the world that was also pushed by legal problems of Ripple in the USA, by SEC, the authority responsible for supervising the financial markets. However, it will not be legal issues, albeit very important, that will hold court in the coming weeks, but rather an important operation that Stellar would be organizing to become a leader in the sector.

The group that manages the protocol would in fact have made an important offer for the purchase of MoneyGram, of which we already talked a few weeks ago, in a complicated negotiation but which if it were to be effectively completed could change the world of cryptocurrencies forever.

MoneyGram was one of Ripple’s primary partners, which then hurriedly closed the partnership following the SEC’s lawsuit against the more popular of the two protocols.

However, Ripple and Stellar often travel in parallel

Despite being two rival cryptocurrencies, the two protocols tend to travel in parallel, with one becoming a driving force for the other and vice versa. The correlation between XRP and XLM is among the strongest in the entire industry – and what we are seeing on the market today, with Stellar being among the strongest over the 24 hours, could be just as a result.

Ripple was in fact among the best of the week, at least taking into account those with an important capitalization, with XLM remaining in the wake, albeit with a lower intensity. Which in the last few hours, however, could be reversed.

Technical analysis on XLM at 24 hours

The signals coming from thetechnical analysis at 24, which indicate, we anticipate, a further positive trend for XLM.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 24-hour moving averages on XLM

The moving averages, except for the simple MA200, are all bullish, however, as often happens, excessive optimism towards assets that have had an excellent previous moment.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 ADX BUY 🟢 AWESOME BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 STOCASTIC% K SELL 🔴 Indicators on 24-hour XLM

The picture drawn by the main indicators of technical analysis, indicators that almost unanimously signal a positive trend coming, at least for the next day.

Positive about Stellar even for the long term

Our Stellar forecasts they are also bullish in the short, medium and long term. A trust that Stellar deserves also by virtue of the future and very important commercial agreements that the group is closing. Also XLM it’s part of ours cryptocurrency wallet to bet on, also in a good position. Testimony of the trust that the protocol has also obtained from investors.