Step by step, how to make your own e85 ethanol fuel

E85 is a blend of ethanol and gasoline that contains 51% to 83% ethanol, depending on the place and time of year. It is a renewable fuel produced domestically from plant materials such as corn, sugarcane, and grasses.

Ethanol fuel use in the United States has increased dramatically from 1.7 billion gallons in 2001 to nearly 12.6 billion gallons in 2020.

In addition, there is a possibility that you can produce your own fuel e85 ethanol. So if you have the time, materials, and patience, you can save a bit more by producing your own fuel.

Therefore, here we tell you how to make your own e85 ethanol fuel.

1.- Conversion process

You have to break down the sugars in carbohydrates, like cornstarch. You must grind or crush the raw material (corn, soy, wheat, etc). It then dilutes and adds an enzyme (alpha amylase) to turn the mixture into a liquid.

Once liquefied, a second enzyme (glucoamylase) is added to convert the starch into sugar. If the source is primarily sugar, ie rotten fruit, molasses, etc., you can skip the conversion step.

2.- Fermentation

Add yeast and turn it into a beer or wine type solution.

3.- Distillation

The beer-like solution must go through a still to extract the alcohol from the solution.

4.- Filtration

It is necessary to filter the ethanol to remove excess organic volatiles.

5.- Dehydration

The ethanol needs to be dried. After the distillation process, there will be a certain amount of water in the ethanol you just created; this can be dried by passing the ethanol through Zeolite.

Zeolite is a readily available product for drying ethanol.

6.- Ethanol in e85

Now you simply convert pure ethanol to e85 by adding 15% unleaded gasoline to your ethanol.

