Thanks to Tik Tok, we know how to accurately recreate one of the most admired makeup looks in the world: Penelope Cruz’s.

Tik Tok has opened the doors to a world of beauty within everyone’s reach. If we want to know whether a cosmetic is good, we can find some reviews through videos on how that cosmetic affects different people. If we want to know about the latest trends, all we need to do is specify “autumn trends” in a search engine and, if we want to copy Penelope Cruz’s makeup, all we need to do is enter the following for complete entertainment. Must watch video.

Step by Step: Make Up Like Penelope Cruz!

That’s right, in this world where professionals provide us with their best techniques, we’ve got a girl named @aliciabreuer0 to provide us with makeup looks similar to actress Penelope Cruz.

@aliciabreuer0 Penelope Cruz Makeup💋 #penelopecruz #makeup ♬ original sound – AwesomenessTV

To start, conceal any signs of dark circles under your eyes with a concealer that’s the same shade as your skin tone, avoiding lighter shades. Although it is not visible in the video, it can be seen that Alicia applies a brown shadow on her eyelid and a bit more orange on her eye socket, blending it perfectly. He then applies Pay’s famous double eyeliner on both the lower waterline and upper lashline, and smudges it very precisely with a wand to finish the look with mascara.

All the emphasis of makeup falls on the look, so a little bronzer and blush in coral tones is enough to complete the face.

Finally, using fingers, dab a little color on the lips so that they are not weighed down with product. Red or coral tones will look great to complete the makeup.