Step by step: what is the protocol after the death of Queen Elizabeth ll in the United Kingdom?

The United Kingdom already has a plan for when the death of the queen is registered elizabeth IIwho recently turned seventy as the main monarchist figure in the country, as revealed by an official document, which was leaked by the specialized portal Politico.

The “London Bridge” operation, as the agenda of the 10 days post mortem of “his majesty”, contains a particular series of guidelines in which all the details that the protocol act of the historic moment would have are contemplated.

Here we tell you the main points of the funeral calendar:

The day D”

As dictated by the logic of news of worldwide relevance, the first point to take into account at the time of the queen’s death is communicative efficiency.

As can be read in the letter from the British Cabinet, the first step is to promptly inform the Prime Minister, at this time Mary Elizabeth Trussand all his ministerial team.

Next step, an official statement will be issued to inform the public opinion of the fact.

One of the first symbolic acts that are scheduled for the fateful date has to do with raising the flags of Buckingham Palace and WhiteHall at half-staff.the street where the government is concentrated and where three centuries ago the royal family lived.

In these times of digital revolution, the Internet will play a vital role in the official strategy.

As stated in the letter, the royal house website will have a black background with a small confirmation of the queen’s death. Government portals will also have black banners on their platforms and profile pictures.

Likewise, official social networks will “freeze” and there will be no more content than the tragic news.

No official will be able to comment on what happened until the prime minister does. After his speech, the political boss will meet with the new king: so far, CharlesPrince of Wales.

Later, there will be a minute of national silence and declared National Mourning Day.

The religious commemoration will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral in central London.

The second day

Barely 24 hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles will be proclaimed as the new sovereign.

The etiquette of the formal act will require that ornaments or accessories cannot be worn.

The Parliament will meet in an extraordinary way to express a message of condolences. Legislative activities will remain suspended for another 10 days.

Late in the afternoon, the ministers will meet with the new king. According to the leaked document, wives will not be allowed to attend.

The third day

Depending on where the queen dies, a land or air operation will be established to transport her coffin to Buckingham Palace.

The fourth day

After all the funeral activity, the new king will make a tour by the big cities of the United Kingdom to coordinate their first approaches.

The fifth day

The idea is that, 100 hours after the queen’s death, official officials coordinate a rehearsal for the transfer of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, the house of the British parliament.

“Operación León”, that procession will be called.

the sixth day

On the sixth day, the coffin will be transferred to the Palace of Westminster.

From the seventh to the tenth day

During practically 72 uninterrupted hours, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth will be available for citizens to visit.

According to the leaked document, Preferential tickets will be issued so that senior officials have a special viewing schedule scheduled.

The secret code with which this route plan is known is “Pluma”.

day eleven

The official funeral will be held on the eleventh day of Queen Elizabeth.

As scheduled, the monarch would be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, the historic seat of the royal family.