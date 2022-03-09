Step by step: what should Cubans do to use the new RevoluPAY remittance service?

The economist Emilio Moralespresident of the consulting firm Havana Consulting Group and vice president of the RevoluGROUP group, which last week began offering the service of sending remittances electronically to Cuba through the RevoluPAY application, provided the details and steps for people who want to use it.

Morales pointed out that RevoluGROUP has a license that allows it to operate as a bank in 27 European countries, while in others it does so through correspondent agreementswhich makes it easier for them to issue debit cards with VISA and Mastercard technology that can only be loaded through the RevoluPAY application and that they can be used in shops anywhere in the world, as well as to withdraw cash at ATMs and banks where these cards are allowed.

Thus, Cubans on the island who use the RevoluPAY service will then be able to use it anywhere in the world both to move and extract cash and to make digital payments.

The currencies that RevoluPAY allows to use are Euro, US dollar, British pounds and Canadian dollars.

At a press conference on Tuesday in Miami, the expert indicated that users of RevoluPAY, which operates in 116 countries, must first download the applicationwhich is available for free in the Apple and Google Pay stores, and install it on your mobile devices.

Once the application is functional, the wallet associated with it can be loaded by money transfer from a previously existing credit or debit card, from a bank account or from the RevoluPAY wallet of another person.

For this, the process must be previously validated with basic personal information (identity document or passport). According to Morales, the platform added another filter to offer its service in Cuba incorporating the list of repressors of the regime documented by the Foundation for Human Rights (FHRC), who will be denied access.

In the case of Cuba, transfers from abroad may be made directly to the wallet of the recipient of the remittance (which must have the application installed), or to the accounts of those people in banks Popular Savings (BPA), Metropolitan or Credit and Commerce (BANDEC).

Morales stressed that none of these state banking institutions “are sanctioned by the Treasury Department.”

He also clarified that, in addition to the seven million cell phone users that currently exist, in Cuba there is “a vulnerable mass of the population that does not have them and what they have are the cards” in MLC issued by the Government. These people will be able to receive monetary remittances on such cards. In those cases, Morales said, the shipping charge is free.

He also underlined that For these shipments RevoluGROUP does not have to have any commercial agreement with the Cuban Government.

“Humanitarian remittances do not need a commercial contract with any government. (…) Cuba does nothing else, and it is what allows the government to steal that money. (…) Cuba is the only country in which remittances are handled by the militaryMorales pointed out, referring to the remittance company of the business conglomerate GAESA, whose firm FINCIMEX was sanctioned by the US.

As for commissions, RevoluPAY only charges 2.50 euros for a direct transaction of any amount to the recipient’s wallet using SWIFT technology.

Meanwhile, he explained, the TocoPay application, created by GAESA on the Island, charges a commission of more than 15 dollars for 100 shipments. While Western Union, which operated until 2021 in Cuba, charged more than 12 dollars for every 100.

This service would guarantee that small entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs (including those who manage accommodation) receive money from all over the worldas it allows you to pay for hotel reservations, restaurants, supermarkets and memberships such as Netflix, make phone recharges, among others.

Although he did not say when it will be done, he anticipated that in the future RevoluGROUP, through charitable organizations, will coordinate the delivery of RevoluPAY cards to Cuban users who lack electronic means of payment so that they can operate with them on the Island receiving money through of the application.

Morales described the new service as “financial freedom in the hands of Cubans.”given that it means “connecting unbanked people with the Internet services market” and without the need for commercial contracts.

Regarding the possible blocking of the service by the regime, Morales considered that “the dictatorship would be denying that humanitarian aid arrives,” and at the expense of measures by international financial institutions that could further hit its weak economy: “I don’t think they are going to commit that stupidity.”

Regarding the possibility that the money ends up in the pockets of the regime’s financial apparatus, he pointed out: “Whoever has the decision to give the money to GAESA is the client, not RevoluGROUP.”

He also clarified that If at any time the Cuban banks today outside the list of sanctions were banned, the transfers to their accounts would be suspended and only those made from wallet to wallet would be kept.