Step-up, the easy exercise to raise the buttocks and slim your legs Step-up, the easy exercise to raise your buttocks and slim your legs

Recently we praised the benefits of

bridge as one of the best exercises to raise your

buttocks and strengthen the legs, but we have discovered another that can rival it in terms of effectiveness and results:

the step-up or ascent to the drawer.

The

step up It is a relatively easy exercise and without risk of injury, as long as it is executed well, in addition to the fact that you can do it

at home on your own as long as you have

a drawer, a step or a bencheither. It is a very complete exercise for the lower body, which especially affects the area of

the quadriceps and the glutes.

If you do not have the material that we have talked about, you can also use

a ladder or a chair, bearing in mind that the higher it is, the more effort you will be making. It is an exercise

asymmetric or unilateral with which you will work only one leg at a time, so you have to be careful to do the same exercises with the other one as well to

balance the effort.

In just

a few seconds you manage to work the vast majority of the muscles that make up the lower body, such as the

glutes, hamstrings, calves, and hip flexors, mainly. But not only these, but also collaborate the

gluteus maximus and the muscles of

core or deep muscles of the

abdomen.

how they are done



To do it correctly, you must place yourself

in front of the drawer, with legs apart and feet parallel. Upload one of them to

drawer and, with the strength of that leg and with the

core activated, raise the rest of the body to the platform. Next,

go down carefullywith the leg that is not doing the exercise.

As in all exercises, the

breathing is important and you must exhale when going up and breathe in when going down, paying special attention to keeping

torso upright and back straight. Your arms can be akimbo at your waist or held straight, but don’t put them behind your head, as that could hurt you.

tilt the body.

The

step ups they are a great exercise to work the legs, but you must be careful if you have

knee problems, since this exercise could harm you and aggravate your

injury.

If you are a beginner, just start with the movement

essential and, once you have mastered it, you can add

intensity to the exercise by adding load. The most common is to wear a

dumbbell in each hand while keeping your arms straight, although you can also choose to

put weight on the back or shoulders.

you can do several

repetitions in a row with the same leg or go

alternating them and, if you don’t want to add an extra load, you can increase the intensity of the exercise

raising the knee of your back leg as you step onto the bench until it forms a 90-degree angle in front of you.

Benefits of this move



With the

correct realization From this move, you will get:

– To improve

balance and symmetry of the lower body.

– Increase the

strength.

– Work and protect

back short.

– Develop the

speed and the

power of the lower body.