Stepbrothers at 40 turned out to be a decidedly prophetic film according to director Adam McKay | Cinema

Released somewhat quietly in Italy with what, at the time, was a simple technical release,, the 2008 comedy written and directed byand interpreted by the duo Will Ferrell And John C Reilly, it then became an authentic cult. McKay, engaged in the press promotion of his latest effort, Don’t look up, a film that sees in the cast an endless string of stars led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, spoke of Stepbrothers at 40 in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Speaking of the story of the two half-brothers Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C Reilly), McKay admitted that, on balance, this is perhaps the most prophetic film he has ever made due to the decidedly childish and emotionally uncontrolled attitudes that many adults have today, especially in times of pandemic:

I would like to say that perhaps my most prophetic film is Stepbrothers at 40, we now live in a world that is similar to the one seen in the film. That comedy was a real-life cartoon when it came out, but it has now become extremely realistic. When you see big, big men screaming and kicking furniture because they have to wear a mask, it’s a more absurd view of the film’s sketches.

Also McKay, in April of this year, had touched on the topic Step Brothers again, this is the original title of the film, explaining that according to him, the two characters at the center of the story, in 2021, would certainly be followers of QAnon and Donald Trump supporter.

I have no doubt: they would wallow completely in QAnon theories and literally drive the characters of Richard Jenkins and Mary Steenburgen crazy, they would organize meetings with the members at their home so that QAnon would also end up invading Jenkins’ working life, with the shaman QAnon who would show up at Jenkins’ workplace. And they would certainly love Trump too. I can’t speak for Ferrell and Reilly, but I think I can confidently say that they would agree with me.

Nancy and Robert meet at a convention. It is love at first sight and she decides to move in with him. But the two are not exactly young and have two children in their forties who still live at home with mum and dad. Brennan, Nancy’s son, now has to move and share a room with his ‘stepbrother’ Dale who is not at all willing to welcome him with a smile on his face

