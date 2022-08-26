Stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama, 16, sparks concern after posting and deleting photo in the middle of the night

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, has sparked concern after she posted and deleted a cheeky photo in the middle of the night.

Alabama, 16, flipped her followers in an Instagram Story.

Kourtney’s stepdaughter pointed with her middle finger as she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

The teenager stuck her tongue out as she played with her long, curly blonde hair.

Travis Barker’s daughter also added a horrifying effect to make it look like she had a gunshot wound to the middle of her forehead.

The Instagram filter added a drop of red blood flowing from the wound.

All the lights seemed to be on as the windows in the background appeared pitch black.

Alabama captioned her post: “Hair for me. »

This isn’t the first time Alabama has published a bizarre article about its nighttime escapades.

Her followers have since started to worry about her nightly posts as one fan commented, “How are you girl? »

In a disturbing late-night video from July, the TikTok star used the same effect on his boomerang clip.

A drop of fake blood appeared on his forehead for a split second.

Fake blood also appeared and disappeared on his girlfriend’s face.

Alabama again stuck her tongue out at the camera as the girlfriend behind her cupped her breast.

The rebellious teenager wore a sparkly necklace and wore a sheer black top.

She combed her blonde hair and added thick lashes to her sleek look.

The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter captioned the post, “Only catch me with the baddest. »

In another July night out, Alabama posted a screenshot of herself playing video games in her bedroom.

The photo showed the reality TV star’s pointy fingers and nails on the gamepad as she sat in front of a flat-screen TV.

Alabama wrote, “I’m so raw.

“You don’t even understand that I’m crazy and start broadcasting. »

She also added a crying emoji to her text.

In addition to Alabama, Travis shares 18-year-old son Landon with his ex Shanna Moakler and the model’s daughter Atiana, 23, from a previous relationship.

In May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became stepmother to her two teenage children after marrying the alternative rocker in the wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The Kardashian star also shares Reign, seven, Penelope – who recently turned 10 – and Mason, 12, with her ex, Scott Disick, 39.

