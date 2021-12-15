Steph Curry set the NBA’s record for three-pointers

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday Steph Curry became the player to score the most three-point field goals in NBA basketball history: in the match played between his Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, Curry made 5 three-point baskets, reaching the 2,977 scored in his career and surpassing the previous record holder, Ray Allen, with 2,973.

It took Curry just 5 minutes to catch up and overtake Allen, with his second three-point field goal of the game. He was greeted by applause from all over Madison Square Garden (New York’s arena, considered the NBA’s most important and prestigious), and the game stopped: Curry hugged his teammates, coaches and coaching staff in bench, parents in the stands and also Ray Allen, who was present at the game together with Reggie Miller, another great shooter who follows Allen for “triple” scored in his career.

The match was then won by Golden State, by 105 to 96.

Curry has been regarded as one of the best shooters in sporting history for many years, ever since he became one of the best players in the league with the Golden State Warriors by winning three NBA titles and being named best player of the season (MVP) twice. He had been close to Allen for days now, and it was a few games that he thought he could get past him. Many of the triples he has scored in his career, Curry has shot them from much farther than the three-point line, and often in situations of pressure and opposing marking. In short, he is a very spectacular shooter, as Allen and Miller had been before him.

To set the record, Curry took 789 games, against Allen’s 1,300, who in his career has played with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Seattle Supersonics, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. It’s not often that you see individual and important records break like this: most belong to the most respected and historic players in NBA history, from Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Hitting 2,974 threes is impressive. The fact Steph Curry did it in 789 games is even more impressive. pic.twitter.com/Z1AiyF993v – The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) December 15, 2021

Curry, 33, is playing one of the best seasons of his career. After a couple of difficult years due to injuries and a partial refoundation of the Golden State Warriors, who had won three NBA championships between 2015 and 2018 but then went into crisis. To date, he is the second-best scorer in the league (tied with two others and behind only Kevin Durant) and the first, by gap, for three-point average goals per game: 5.4, an impressive number (the second is Buddy Hield, who is doing 3.5).

The numbers of Curry’s basketball career have often been taken as a starting point for understanding his impact on the NBA, which most US commentators call “revolutionary” like very few others in basketball history.

Curry has progressively but radically transformed the basketball that is played in the NBA, contributing with his style and his baskets to demonstrate the strategic advantages of the systematic three-point shooting, today adopted by most of the coaches who have given up many shots from the so-called ” medium distance ”(inside the area, which are worth two points) and prepare game situations with much more open spaces. It is a transformation that has also had significant consequences on the technical skills required of players to establish themselves at high levels.

Especially on the three-point shot, Curry was truly revolutionary. Before him, for example, the record for three goals scored in a season was 269 (it always belonged to Ray Allen): between 2015 and 2016 Curry made 402. Before, the record of games in which a player had scored at least 10 three-pointers was 3 (belonged to JR Smith): Curry raised the bar to 22. And so on.

Steph Curry, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/ImZAVK38oT – Micah Adams (@ MicahAdams13) December 15, 2021

The record reached tonight is even more impressive for the story of Curry, a player just under 1.90 tall and weighing 84 kilos: an overall reduced tonnage for the NBA, a championship that over the last few decades has become increasingly physical. .

Curry, unlike other very strong players like LeBron James, didn’t come to the NBA with high expectations. Indeed, many insiders argued that he would not have done much, despite the attention he attracted in college especially for his three-pointers: he was too small and too fragile, a belief that had strengthened during his early years. career characterized by continuous injuries to the ankles. Those injuries had given him the time to work intensely and specifically not only on shooting, but also on the so-called “ball handling“, That is the ability of a player to“ deal ”the ball (dribble while defending it, using the dribble to attack the defender).

Today Curry is a player who excels in many aspects of the game and who only with his presence on the pitch, which forces the defenses to double him and in general to stay very open, creates large spaces for teammates. He is considered one of the best offensive players in NBA history, and in the current season he is showing that he has also improved the defensive part of his game, where it had been rather lacking in recent years.

He is considered the favorite, at least so far, to win the MVP award of the regular season: it would be the third of his career, a remarkable achievement even considering his age and the time elapsed since the previous time he was awarded. In addition, the Golden State Warriors, who were given a little for finished at the end of last season, are going far beyond the best expectations: they are first in the Western Conference (one of the two big circles in which the NBA is divided, as well as the most competitive ), they will almost certainly go to the playoffs and perhaps have a new and unexpected chance to win the title.