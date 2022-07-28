Stéphane Plaza: his dark period told by Karine Le Marchand, “He drank a lot”

Stéphane Plaza is back on M6 this Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Search apartment or house. The real estate agent has had a difficult time and recently indicated that he was let go by two relatives in quick succession. He can, however, always count on his BFF Karine Le Marchand! The two hosts have been friends for many years and have agreed to confide in their relationship in an interview with Parisian.

“He opened his arms to people who weren’t worth it“

The host of Love is in the meadow, a show for which she is often criticized, but always defended by farmers, explained that she had a more solitary character than her former roommate. “Me, I built my house a very long time ago so that it would be a haven of peace. Stéphane does not like to be alone. During a very long time, he opened his arms to people who weren’t necessarily worth it“, she explains.

“He drank a lot“

Karine Le Marchand then said more about the excesses of Stéphane Plaza, who was also affected by depression. “He was always surrounded and saturated with energies. Some were there to pick up his as if it were a contagious disease. He went to bed late he drank a lot and he pulled on the rope. And all of a sudden, he disappears, he does the job. He is the only man capable of leaving for weeks leaving his cell phone in Paris.“, says the one who was attacked in TPMP.

Fortunately, the host’s bad patch now seems well behind him.