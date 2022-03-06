Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias respond to criticism for ‘Until we meet again’: “Judge once you’ve seen it” | SHOWS

The magical city of Cusco is the perfect setting for the love story of backpacker Ariana (Stephanie Cayo) and the Spanish architect Salvador Campodónico (maxi churches) on ‘Til we meet again’the first Peruvian film for Netflix, which will premiere on March 18 and is directed by Bruno Ascenzo.

More information: Watch here the trailer of the criticized Peruvian film ‘Until we meet again’ on Netflix

Trome spoke with the protagonists of this romantic comedy with a flavor of Peru, Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo, whose chemistry went beyond the filming sets and are currently writing their own love story in real life. Both referred to the comments, for and against, towards the film and ask that they not judge the film before seeing it.

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias, protagonists of the film “Until we meet again”, spoke with Trome.

Stephanie, we are a few days away from the premiere of the film on an international platform such as Netflix. How are the emotions going?

I’m counting down the days, I just want people to see it, I know there’s a lot of things being said (criticism), but they really have no idea what’s in store for them.

I read that Bruno Ascenzo told you about the idea of ​​making this film in 2017, but the project grew over the years…

I didn’t expect it to be this big. There are surprises that life gives you, life gives you surprises. The project was growing. I am happy and a little nervous, but as I have seen the result, I feel very proud and excited about everything that can come after this film.

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias on the set of ‘Until we meet again’ (Photos: Daniela Talavera)

Maxi, in your case, you had some prior idea of ​​what the film industry was like in Peru. How did our country receive you?

As Stephanie says, I don’t think expectations are good companies, I had no expectations of anything about the type of cinema that was made in Peru, rather it was curiosity. The first thing I did when I arrived was start watching (Peruvian) movies like crazy. I wanted to get soaked and see all the talent out there. The more I saw work from the people I was going to work with, the more excited I was, it was like ‘Wow, what a level!’

What Peruvian movies did you see?

Maxi: I saw everything that Tondero had done since she is the producer. I saw Altarpiece.

Stephanie: the scared tit

Maxi: I saw everything that Enid ‘Pinky’ (Campos) had done, the more I saw it was incredible and what a responsibility we have to tell this beautiful story with our energy and the desire to tell something beautiful. That’s what cinema is for, to tell what each one wants to tell, or lives or sees in their own way. You have to be respectful of the story you want to tell or how each one lives the country.

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias on the set of ‘Until we meet again’ (Photos: Daniela Talavera)

THE FIRST PERUVIAN FILM FOR NETFLIX

Stephanie, did you feel any pressure to be part of this important project since it is the first Peruvian film on Netflix?

Especially the first week, I had a lot of pressure and a lot of mixed feelings for reconnecting with my country, after a year of not having set foot on my land, for working with Bruno, with whom I had not worked since ‘Travesuras del corazón’. For what this project meant, I had waited a long time for it. Every day was like an overdose of feelings.

Maxi, what was your reaction when you saw the finished film for the first time with these impressive landscapes?

It is very difficult to teach so much in so little. It is a merit and a very important effort in the editing process. I know that there are many scenes left to show.

What memories do you have of the shooting day in Machu Picchu?

The day we recorded in Machu Picchu I remember it fondly, because the director made it possible. That was very nice and priceless beyond what each one may think.

Did the pandemic restrictions also make filming more difficult?

It is difficult to get ahead with a film with the restrictions that existed, with curfews on Sundays, with time limitations, I think it has a lot of merit and our director should be very proud of having made it possible.

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias on the set of ‘Until we meet again’ (Photos: Daniela Talavera)

RESPOND TO CRITICISM ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Stephanie, what could you say to those people who are getting carried away by the negative Twitter comments against the movie?

Maxi: On Twitter there are never any positive comments, you’re welcome.

Stephanie: It’s like the mailbox for complaints. I understand that there may be many different opinions and good for that, but they have no idea, they do not know what awaits them. First we complain because it is not done and then, when it is done, we ask ‘why’. Besides, it’s my country, your country, our country.

Maxi: Let them see it, let them judge but judge once they have seen it so they can launch a criticism, an idea or an opinion about what they have seen.

Finally, please invite Trome readers to watch the film on March 18

Stephanie: To all my people, my Trome readers, please don’t miss the movie that will surprise you.

Maxi: If they don’t fall in love with this film, it’s because they aren’t in love with Peru.

THE DATA:

the premiere of ‘Til we meet again’ It also marks the beginning of a series of projects that the giant Netflix plans to launch in our country, such as the future series by Paolo Guerrero.

DATA SHEET:

Data sheet Until we meet again Direction and script Bruno Ascenzo General production Michael Valladares Executive production Jorge Constantino and Eric Jurgensen Production Management Roxana Rivera and Diego Vives Director of photography Michael Valencia production designer Mario Frias original music Lucho Quequezana Cast: Stephanie Cayo, Maxi Iglesias, Wendy Ramos, Vicente Vergara, Amiel Cayo, Anaí Padilla, Renata Flores, Jely Reategui, Carlos Carlín Alberik García, Mayella Lloclla, Muki Sabogal, Rodrigo Palacios and Nicolás Galindo