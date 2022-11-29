Stéphanie (Love is in the meadow) “physically and morally exhausted”: strong decision announced with Hervé

In 2021, Hervé sees his life change with his participation in the show Love is in the meadow. Polyculturist and breeder of Picard cows, he crossed paths with Stéphanie, caregiver from Normandy. Since then, they have not left each other and their complicity has made them happy and not only have they become particularly popular candidates for the show hosted by Karine Le Marchand. They regularly share their daily life with the public, the good times, but also the most delicate.

Lately, Hervé had surprised and amused with his new hairstyle, a rather surprising look! They also went to say hello to Stéphane Plaza, Karine Le Marchand’s great friend, to ask him for help in finding a nice love nest. After visiting five houses, and having played with the facilitator’s patience, they have found their happiness and live together. What to take them to a new adventure such as… marriage? It is part of the objectives of the pretty couple but it is on hold because another big project awaits them, they said, without giving more details… Now, it is another decision that they have made, displaying their choice with as much transparency as modesty.

Need to step back and calm

Country lovers surprised their community on November 28, 2022 with a very special message in story: “We are going to distance ourselves from our Insta account for a while. Stéphanie is physically and mentally exhausted.“Words accompanied by a catchy song by Camila Cabello, a way not to worry the fans too much?

This announcement could again fuel the idea of ​​a baby to come. Indeed, many comments on the recent photos of Stéphanie point out that she is charming but somewhat tired… sign of an early pregnancy? In an episode of Love is in the meadow, the farmer explained that they “worked” to start a family. His girlfriend added:Everyone asks us: ‘When is the baby?‘ Well there you go, it’s not made to order! You have to let nature take its course.“