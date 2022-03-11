Stephanie Salas supported Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llano: “It is a story that I have known all my life”

Stephanie Salas reacted to the statements made by Sasha Sokol against Luis de Llano on March 8 (Photos: Instagram: @stephaniesalas / @Sashasokol)

After the accusations that sasha sokol did against the creative producer Louis of Llano for having had a courtship with her when she was a minor, Stephanie Chambers stated proud of her partner and friend, because she confessed that it is a story that she has known for many years and is happy that she has finally exposed it publicly.

This March 8, on the occasion of the International Women’s DaySasha Sokol stated in a statement that Luis de Llano, his producer and representative during the early years of his career, abused her. This accusation is made since the romance began when she was 14 years old and he was 39and it lasted until she was 17.

Sokol pointed out his truth of what happened during those years of his adolescence because De Llano spoke in an interview with Yordi Rosado about the courtship he had with the singer; however, Sasha stressed that he tried to minimize his actions manipulating the truth by saying that it was a relationship of six months, when in reality they would have been four years old and she much younger than he claimed.

Sasha stated in her statement that the relationship between her and De Llano lasted four years and during all that time she was a minor, while he was over 39 years old (Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Ventaneando)

Stephanie Chambersin a meeting with the press during an event of the magazine Whosestated that she is very dismayed by what happened between Sasha and Luis de Llano, however, it is a story that she has known since she was part of Vaseline with Timbiriche.

“(A) Sasha I love her, she is my sis total, she and I grew up together, from Vaseline we were best friends, with Paulina even; We were Paulina, she and I like that, inseparable. And I am very dismayed with everything that happened, what happened. Obviously, it is a story that I have known all my life, but I am very proud of it, very proud and it is good, it is never too late and it is good that it can now, that is how it has to be”

She added that the only relationship she had with De Llano was professional, since she helped her to produce her album. Ave Mariahis debut album, by Óscar López.

Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter also confessed that within the entertainment industry women are exposed to different situations, but in her particular case, she had the support and care of her mother, in addition to the fact that she herself learned to take care of himself.

Stephanie Salas assured that it was thanks to her mother’s protection and that she learned to protect herself, that she never suffered a situation as serious as Sokol’s (Photo: File)

“There is always a code that you must apply and, in my case, I always had the confidence to say this to my mother. My mother, forget it, she would have been very strong, she has always been protecting me, ”she commented to the media.

When the press questioned Stephanie about how to learn to say “no”, she emphasized that it is difficult and sometimes it is about intuition to recognize the risk situations. In addition to this, she said in favor of women in any case, because throughout her career she has lived experiences that she has known how to put before herself, but to date she has also suffered from “situations,” she revealed. her.

“It is complicated, we are women, we know, it is not easy. However, we always have to get that sixth sense, to support us, help us, and it’s not easy, I repeat. I am in favor of women, and above all I put myself in the shoes of any type of situation, it is not easy. I could have known how to solve it, but on other occasions not. So, it is not something that is easy. ‘Oh, I’m strong and I get ahead’, no, not at all”

KEEP READING:

Mercurio recounted his experience working with Antonio Berumen and Edgardo Díaz after accusations of abuse

Erik Rubín against Luis de Llano: “A relationship that did not have to be, he was an adult and she was a girl”

Claudia de Icaza ranted against Luis de Llano: “They make a small mouth denying the catalog”