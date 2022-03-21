Stephen Curry breaks the silence about his injury and answers if he will be able to play the Playoffs with Warriors

With a serious left ankle injury, Stephen Curry would not play the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. Does it reach the playoffs? The Golden State Warriors point guard responded.

Slowly but steadily. in the pre-game Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs, Stephen Curry appeared in front of the media with a protective boot on his left ankle and was encouraged to answer if he will recover to be available in the Playoffs of the NBA 2022.

The images were chilling and silence took over the fans attending the Chase Center stadium. 99.8 kilos of weight fell on Curry’s left ankle in a play by Marcus Smart that some were encouraged to qualify as foul play.

Draymond Green came out to defend Smart and, although he maintained that it was not a dirty move, he did consider it unnecessary. Marcus stated that he does not have a reputation for being a dirty player and it only remained to meet the other protagonist of the story: Stephen Curry.

“He didn’t try to hurt me. It’s a certain way he plays. I don’t think it was a malicious play or with the intention of hurting me “, Stephen Curry said about the injury caused by Marcus Smart. And the illusion for all Golden State Warriors was yet to come!

Stephen Curry breaks the silence and answers if he will be able to play the NBA Playoffs 2022

Stephen Curry was asked if he believed that could return for the start of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, April 16, and the Golden State Warriors point guard was blunt: “There is enough time for that. “I’m optimistic, so yes.”