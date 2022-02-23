Stephen Curry breaks the silence and talks about the whistles he received in the All-Star Game

During the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Stephen Curry was whistled at in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors star broke the silence and spoke on the subject.

Talent plus discipline and humility will always triumph. When it was announced that the NBA All-Star Game 2022 would be in Cleveland all the attention went to Lebron Jamesbut the one in charge of shining with a sensational show was Stephen Curry.

the star of Golden State Warriors He went to a stadium that witnessed how he beat him along with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company, three of the four finals they played against Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. Curry was not going to be received with open arms!

No sooner said than done… When Stephen Curry was introduced to the 2022 All-Star Game, the rain of whistles was incessant. However, the Warriors point guard had an epic reaction that showed the humility of an NBA legend.

After being chosen as MVP of the NBA All-Star Game 2022 after scoring 50 points with 16 triples included, Stephen Curry decided to break the silence talk about the whistles he got in Cleveland. One more time, ‘The chef’ It showed how great he is as a player and a person.

Curry breaks the silence and talks about the whistles he received at the 2022 All-Star Game

“The shooters shoot!! S/oa Cleveland for the boos and then the love. Amazing weekend and LeBron James with the game winning shot. Something in that Akron water. An incredibly special trophy in the state of my birth…Humbled and honored.” said Stephen Curry to thank the Cleveland fans for going from whistling to clapping for him.