Stephen Curry explained why he didn’t hit Green when he said he would leave Warriors for LeBron James

Draymond Green confessed that he would leave the Golden State Warriors in a game to go see a LeBron James record. Would Stephen Curry leave him? ‘The chef’ answered.

In an unmissable hand in hand, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry they had a conversation on the podcast ‘The Draymond Green Show’ and, as expected, Lebron James He was one of the protagonists of the revelations of the star players of the Golden State Warriors.

Green put himself in the role of journalist and wanted to embarrass Curry. He first started with one of the great questions in the history of NBA. Would Stephen trade both titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 for winning the 2016 Finals? ‘The chef’ He answered loud and clear.

LeBron James came as a non-face-to-face guest to the conversation between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Some days ago, ‘The king’ confessed that he would like to play with the point guard of the Warriors and after refuse Bron’s wish, ‘The chef’ he further explained his response to the point that revealed how curious he would be about playing with the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Green and LeBron have built a friendship in the world of the NBA. The relationship today is so close that Draymond was encouraged to confess that he would stop playing a game with the Golden State Warriors if that day James will become the leading scorer in history by beating Kareem Abdul – Jabbar.

Curry explained why he didn’t hit Green when he said he would leave Warriors for LeBron

“If that situation happened next year, there’s no way you would have walked up to me, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, coach Steve Kerr and said, ‘Yo, I’m doing this.’ That’s why I didn’t hit you for it. I knew it was a way to express how incredible that accomplishment and feat was and your respect for Bron.”Stephen Curry told Draymond Green.