Stephen Curry loses one of his best allies on Warriors to face Grizzlies in Game 5

The Golden State Warriors traveled to Memphis to face the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and it was confirmed that Stephen Curry lost one of his best allies on the team.

In just 24 hours, a coach was appointed to two teams and even Stephen Curry himself felt part of the change between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Mike Brown had to manage the Dubs in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs 2022 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the absence of Steve Kerr.

After being announced as the Kings’ next coach for the 2022-23 NBA season, Brown made it clear that he wants a recovery as soon as possible for Kerr after the announcement that the manager tested positive for coronavirus. For now, this will have to wait.

The Golden State Warriors posted a tight 101-98 point win against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the semifinals despite not having coach Steve Kerr and Mike Brown’s incredible undefeated record each time he was interim coach was extended.

Since Kerr arrived at the Warriors in 2015, he has built a relationship of trust with Stephen Curry that led the team to three NBA titles in four Finals. And not only that, Steve trusts so much in ‘The chef’ That gives you the freedom to keep trying 3-pointers even if you’re not on a hot streak.

According to Anthony Slater, from The Athletic portal, Steve Kerr did not travel to Memphis with the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 against the Grizzlies this Wednesday, May 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET and the Dubs’ interim head coach will be Mike Brown. In this way, Stephen Curry loses one of his best allies on the team for the second consecutive game.