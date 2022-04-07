Stephen Curry rejected LeBron James and closed the doors of Golden State Warriors

LeBron James revealed that Stephen Curry is the current NBA player he wants to play with. The Golden State Warriors star had an unexpected reaction!

Just a player of the caliber and legacy that he has Lebron James can make it possible to stop talking about Los Angeles Lakers in less than 24 hours after the hard elimination in the season NBA 2021-22. ‘The king’ He confessed with which player he wants to play today and revolutionized the league.

LeBron thought about it for a few seconds, but after that he didn’t hesitate and repeated it twice loud and clear: “Stephen Curry, Stephen Curry.” James confessed that he would like to play with the Golden State Warriors star and ‘The chef’ He did not hesitate to react in 3, 2, 1…

The relationship between LeBron James and Curry is going through one of the best moments. After Game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors from March 5, 2022, ‘The king’ he dedicated a heartfelt message to Stephen. However, ‘The chef’ he didn’t respond in the same way to Bron’s wish.

Stephen Curry was interviewed by the radio station 95.7 The Game (The Game) and upon hearing LeBron James’s confession about wanting to play with him had an unexpected reaction with a clear and forceful rejection. For now, not even ‘King’ The doors of the Warriors open for him, nor does Steph think about going to the Lakers.

Stephen Curry rejected LeBron James and closed the doors of Warriors in the NBA

“Well, you already got your wish. When he’s the captain, he picked me in the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that’s enough, but I’m fine right now. Any time you have the interest or the curiosity of what it would be like to play with the guy of the caliber of MVP that he is, one of the best of all time, it’s great, it’s amazing. We can all live in that fantasy world”Stephen Curry said with a laugh about LeBron James wanting to play with the Golden State Warriors star.