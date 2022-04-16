Sports

Stephen Curry revealed the advice that LeBron James gave him before arriving in the NBA

NBA

Golden State Warriors and NBA star Stephen Curry has given LeBron James advice he can’t forget.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry
© Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty ImagesLeBron James and Stephen Curry
the world of NBA live one of the biggest and most intense rivalries in history with the clashes they have LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Despite what many fans believe, ‘The king’ and ‘El Chef’ are much closer to what they appear to be.

As if the NBA gods had written it, LeBron and Curry were born in the same place: Akron, Ohio, United States. Before the Golden State Warriors star came to the league, James already knew what to expect in the Finals.

Of the 10 Finals that LeBron James played until the 2021-22 season, three of the six defeats he had were at the hands of Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors. Let’s go to the origin of the relationship! The connection between the two NBA stars dates back to college basketball in the United States with an anecdote that ‘The chef’ can’t forget.

When Curry dazzled with his atypical basketball for the time at Davidson University, LeBron went to see him play and, in addition to giving him a gift that Stephen keeps as a precious treasuregave him advice that Stephen can’t forget.

Stephen Curry released LeBron James’ advice he can’t forget

“I started discussing it with him. He gave me a lot of insight into the level of expectations I should set for myself and the way to maintain tunnel vision to improve no matter what the situation around me is, to keep a control on what I could control”, Stephen Curry told the Icons Club podcast about the advice LeBron James gave him before coming to the NBA.

