Stephen Curry revealed the harsh reality he experienced when leaving the Warriors bench in the Playoffs

In the first game of the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Playoffs, Stephen Curry came off the bench and revealed the harsh reality he experienced in the 2021-22 NBA season.

It was just normal. Stephen Curry was back in stock Golden State Warriors after not playing since March 16, 2022 due to a severe left ankle injury. ‘The chef’ started game 1 NBA Playoffs against Denver Nuggets on the bench and when he entered the game he did not have a good time.

Although it became a minor detail after the great night of Jordan Poole, who led the Warriors victory over Nuggets with two historic marks, Curry didn’t feel too good coming off the bench. and the numbers prove it.

Stephen Curry missed the first few shots he tried and even one of the 3-pointers didn’t go anywhere near the rim. Something that no one would imagine ‘Chef’, but the lack of competitive rhythm took its toll on him and he ended up with 5 of 13 field goals and 3 of 6 triples.

With 16 points in the victory of the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets by 123 to 107 units, Curry became a supporting actor who he is not confirmed to be a starter in Game 2 for the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. Is the harsh reality repeating itself for Stephen?

Stephen Curry revealed how hard it was to come off the bench in the Playoffs

“I have no expectations about what’s next. We’re always trying to figure this out because it’s a tough situation to deal with in terms of the quick acceleration I’ve had. This is a Playoffs kind of intensity and atmosphere.”Stephen Curry said about the challenge of coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in the postseason, according to Anthony Slater, from The Athletic portal.