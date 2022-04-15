Despite his admiration for Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry did not pick the Chicago Bulls as the best team in NBA history.

If it was thought that Draymond Green He was spicy, daring and without many limits on the court, outside the staves he does not leave aside his characteristics. As podcast host ‘The Draymond Green Show’the star of Golden State Warriors embarrassed a new guest as it was no one else and no one less than Stephen Curry.

The conversation between Curry and Green revolutionized the world of NBA because Stephen was even encouraged to say which fantasy team he would play with LeBron James. When the Warriors stars stopped by to analyze the best teams they were part of in the Warriorsthe date with history arrived.

Draymond Green asked Stephen Curry if he would trade the two titles they won with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 for completion. the perfect season they had in the 2015-16 campaign. And since they lost those Finals against Lebron James and Cleveland Cavaliers, ‘The chef’ he hesitated a bit, but in the end he gave an answer that made even Kevin Durant happy.

With a tough contender as it was Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 1995-96 seasonwere champions after winning the Finals 4-2 and having a record of 72 wins and 10 losses in the regular season, Green preferred to choose a Warriors champion team as the best in NBA history. Stephen Curry agreed!

Stephen Curry revealed which is the best team in NBA history

Draymond Green stated that the Golden State Warriors team that has the best record of all time, 73 wins and 9 losses, it was “Without a doubt the best team in history” until the Dubs of 2017 appeared. “I think that team became the best team in history. We were the best team in history, I don’t care what anyone said. I can’t see anyone beating that 2017 team.” said the NBA forward.

When Stephen Curry heard Draymond Green say that Golden State Warriors of the 2016-17 seasonthey won 67 games and in the Finals they defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1, It is the best team in the history of the NBA. He agreed: “They say in the medical field that I agree.”