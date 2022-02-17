After stating that the Golden State Warriors would have beaten Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, Stephen Curry revealed who is the best player in NBA history. He didn’t pick LeBron James!

For the eternal and beautiful debate of the NBA GOAT nothing better than a specialist who is encouraged to choose who is the best player in history. TO Stephen Curry they tried to put him against the wall, but he hit a dribble, and with a great explanation he passed sentence. He did not choose Lebron James!

Curry made a splash when he decided to create a social media profile and answer NBA fans questions like:Would the Golden State Warriors win a 7-game series against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls? Stephen didn’t hesitate and answered loud and clear.

Quentin Richardson, one of the hosts of the podcast on the media platform The Players Tribune, wanted Curry to explain why the Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and in the middle of Stephen’s response came the unmissable revelation.

Two of the candidates that generate the most consensus when it comes to being chosen as the best player in NBA history are LeBron James and Michael Jordan. So the greatest shooter of all time didn’t have it easy, but like he was a 3-pointer, he answered loud and clear. who is the GOAT.

He did not choose LeBron: Curry revealed who is the best player in NBA history

“Any fan and anyone who has seen that team knows how good they were and how good he is. The best ever”Stephen Curry said when referring to the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.