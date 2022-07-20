Stephen Curry will present the ESPY Awards

This Wednesday in Los Angeles, the evening of the ESPY Awards, the ESPN trophies, will have a prestigious presenter: Stephen Curry. The reigning NBA champion and MVP of the Finals thus succeeds several stars such as LeBron James, Justin Timberlake and Drake.

“I’ve seen the list of athletes and celebrities who have performed this show before, and they did it with fun, spectacle and being true to their personality”he commented for People. “I spoke with Drake and Peyton Manning about this mission. Obviously, I’m a little nervous and impatient at the same time. »

What surprises has he planned for this evening? “I don’t want to reveal them too much. We will try to include Ayesha (his wife), we will see. »

The Golden State playmaker could also not leave empty-handed since he is named in three categories: best NBA player (he is the defending champion), best male athlete and best performance.