Entertainment

Stephen Curry will present the ESPY Awards

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

This Wednesday in Los Angeles, the evening of the ESPY Awards, the ESPN trophies, will have a prestigious presenter: Stephen Curry. The reigning NBA champion and MVP of the Finals thus succeeds several stars such as LeBron James, Justin Timberlake and Drake.

“I’ve seen the list of athletes and celebrities who have performed this show before, and they did it with fun, spectacle and being true to their personality”he commented for People. “I spoke with Drake and Peyton Manning about this mission. Obviously, I’m a little nervous and impatient at the same time. »

What surprises has he planned for this evening? “I don’t want to reveal them too much. We will try to include Ayesha (his wife), we will see. »

The Golden State playmaker could also not leave empty-handed since he is named in three categories: best NBA player (he is the defending champion), best male athlete and best performance.

Stephen Curry Percentage Bounces
Season Crew GM Minimum Shots 3 points LF Off Def Early pd party Int bp CT Points
2009-10 GOS 80 36 46.2 43.7 88.5 0.6 3.9 4.5 5.9 3.2 1.9 3.0 0.2 17.5
2010-11 GOS 74 34 48.0 44.2 93.4 0.7 3.2 3.9 5.8 3.2 1.5 3.1 0.3 18.6
2011-12 GOS 26 28 49.0 45.5 80.9 0.6 2.8 3.4 5.3 2.4 1.5 2.5 0.3 14.7
2012-13 GOS 78 38 45.1 45.3 90.0 0.8 3.3 4.0 6.9 2.5 1.6 3.1 0.2 22.9
2013-14 GOS 78 37 47.1 42.4 88.5 0.6 3.7 4.3 8.5 2.5 1.6 3.8 0.2 24.0
2014-15 GOS 80 33 48.7 44.3 91.4 0.7 3.6 4.3 7.7 2.0 2.0 3.1 0.2 23.8
2015-16 GOS 79 34 50.4 45.4 90.8 0.9 4.6 5.4 6.7 2.0 2.1 3.3 0.2 30.1
2016-17 GOS 79 33 46.8 41.1 89.8 0.8 3.7 4.5 6.6 2.3 1.8 3.0 0.2 25.3
2017-18 GOS 51 32 49.5 42.3 92.1 0.7 4.4 5.1 6.1 2.2 1.6 3.0 0.2 26.4
2018-19 GOS 69 34 47.2 43.7 91.6 0.7 4.7 5.4 5.2 2.4 1.3 2.8 0.4 27.3
2019-20 GOS 5 28 40.2 24.5 100.0 0.8 4.4 5.2 6.6 2.2 1.0 3.2 0.4 20.8
2020-21 GOS 63 34 48.2 42.1 91.6 0.5 5.0 5.5 5.8 1.9 1.2 3.4 0.1 32.0
2021-22 GOS 64 35 43.7 38.0 92.3 0.5 4.7 5.2 6.3 2.0 1.3 3.2 0.4 25.5
Total 826 34 47.3 42.8 90.8 0.7 4.0 4.7 6.5 2.4 1.7 3.2 0.2 24.3

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

5 movies to celebrate friendship

3 mins ago

Angoulême: in Bourgine, sand, smash and winning shot during the Beautiful Days

4 mins ago

Brad Pitt dares with a skirt on the red carpet

14 mins ago

OM fans are trying to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to their club! – Football break

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button