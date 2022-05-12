Sports

Stephen Curry’s harsh self-criticism for the Warriors vs. Grizzlies in Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by 39 points against the Memphis Grizzlies and Stephen Curry did not hesitate to give a harsh self-criticism.

Warriors star Stephen Curry
Everything was ready in San Francisco to celebrate qualifying for the Western Conference Finals, but as in the NBA Playoffs nothing is written, Memphis Grizzlies convincingly beat the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5. Stephen Curry He did not hesitate to give a harsh self-criticism.

The Warriors started again with little effectiveness when shooting and taking care of the ball. They paid dearly for it. Grizzlies got to have the second largest advantage in the last 25 years of Playoffs: 55 points. Not even Stephen Curry could save them!

Curry wanted to enter into a spicy crossroads with the Memphis Grizzlies fans and before the start of the contest he provoked them with a forceful message. It all went wrong for Stephen and company, as they ended up losing 95 to 134 points.

The clock in the third quarter of Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and the Grizzlies was ticking at just over 7 minutes when the game ended for Stephen Curry. With 14 points and 3 of 8 in triples, ‘The chef’ did not return to the meeting and he had time to analyze with forceful self-criticism the reason for the harsh defeat.

Stephen Curry’s harsh self-criticism for the Warriors vs. Grizzlies in Playoffs

“Because we know we can beat this team and what we are focused on, we did everything wrong Turnovers, offensive rebounds, fouls (…) Even when you get hit, you have to find some fun in it”, Stephen Curry said about the tough defeat of the Golden State Warriors against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

