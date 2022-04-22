Stephen Curry’s play against Nikola Jokic that has Warriors on the brink of qualifying

In Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry made a play against Nikola Jokic that has the Dubs on the verge of qualifying for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

In the world of NBA the narrative has been installed Stephen Curry He is not a clutch player, those who are called to define the matches, but… In Game 3 of the first round series of the 2022 playoffs against Denver Nuggets, ‘The chef’ He showed again that he knows how to define the games. They are on the verge of qualifying for the second round!

Warriors and Nuggets played a real game on the Playoffs day of April 21, 2022 with a game that had more than 11 ties in the partial score and both teams shooting at times an effectiveness in field goals of at least 60 percent . Golden State took the victory over Denver by 118 to 113 points. Stephen Curry, the clutch player of the game.

Each of the 17 losses that the Denver Nuggets had during Game 3 of the Playoffs weighed heavily on the result, since every time the ball reached players like Curry there were rumors of a great play or an impossible triple that could define the match.

No sooner said than done! The clock of the last quarter marked 47 seconds since they do not guess who was in charge of defining Game 3 between Warriors and Nuggets. Stephen Curry went hand in hand against Nikola Jokic, the current NBA MVP. How do I finish the play? Seeing is believing…

Curry’s play against Jokic that has Warriors on the brink of qualifying in the Playoffs

The score was 114-111 in favor of the Golden State Warriors and, although Nikola Jokic tried to follow Stephen Curry, ‘The chef’ exposed the 2021 NBA MVP and with a layup scored the play that has them on the verge of qualifying for the second round of the Playoffs. Series 3-0 in favor of the Dubs. One more victory and Denver is eliminated. The fourth game of this duel will be on Sunday, April 24 at 15:30 ET (16:30 ARG).