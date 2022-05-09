Stephen Curry’s play with Warriors in the Playoffs with more than 8 million views

In the Golden State Warriors’ victory against the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of the 2022 Playoffs, Stephen Curry made a play never before seen in the NBA world. Video!

welcome to the show Golden State Warriors. When some doubts began to appear in the semi-final series of NBA Playoffs 2022 against the Memphis Grizzlies came a 30-point win in Game 3. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole They put on a real show.

The Grizzlies’ premise was more than clear: avoid Curry’s 3-pointers. When the double tag came on Stephen, players like Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Otto Porter Jr. they managed spaces and finished with double figures in the victory of Warriors.

Poole is only playing the NBA Playoffs for the second time if you count the Play-In games played by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 season and, given the lack of experience, the talent prevails with an average per game of 22.9 points, 56.5% effectiveness in field goals and 46.2% in triples.

Stephen Curry found in Jordan Poole a new ally in the Playoffs who could join the ‘Splash Brothers’ (Brothers). Conditions are not lacking and he showed it with the chemistry he had in a play with the ‘Chef’ what NBA fans described as something never seen before in the best basketball in the world.

Video: Curry’s playoff play with Warriors never seen before in the NBA

In the victory of Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies by 142 to 112 points in Game 3 of the 2022 Playoffs semifinals, Stephen Curry started moving down the court and when he met Jordan Poole they crossed arms and each Dubs player headed in the opposite direction they were going. A move that reached more than 8 million views on Twitter.