Stephen Curry’s response to Morant’s ‘you can’t guard me’ at Warriors vs. Playoff Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinals and Stephen Curry responded by ‘you can’t mark me’ by Ja Morant.

You could not have a better welcome to the semi-finals of the NBA Playoffs 2022 that the shows that Giannis Antetokounmpo gave, Ja Morant and Stephen Curry. Golden State Warriors took a long-suffering victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and ‘The chef’ He did not hesitate to respond to the rival star.

Everything seemed to indicate that nothing and no one could stop Ja Morant in Game 1 of the 2022 Playoffs semifinals against the Warriors. The base started on fire from the triple line and to end the first half of the game vs. Golden State he scored a double over the buzzer with a controversial celebration.

“He can’t defend myself. He can’t defend me.” started screaming Morant pointing at Jonathan Kuminga then score a double against the buzzer at the end of the second quarter of Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies. They woke up the sleeping lion named Stephen Curry.

In Warriors’ 117-116 point win over Grizzlies, Curry was dispatched with 24 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 of 12 triples. Additionally, Stephen had a clutch defense against Ja Morant to set up the epic response to the “you can’t tag me” of the NBA Most Improved Player 2022.

Curry’s response to Ja Morant’s ‘you can’t guard me’ in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

With 26.1 seconds to go in Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant tried to get into the paint, but Stephen Curry’s mark with a clutch cover ended up being the Dubs’ victory sentence. “I blocked that shit, boy. I shut that shit down.” he claimed ‘The chef’ in the key play that answered the “you can’t tag me” of the rival star.