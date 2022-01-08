Stephen Hawking, born eighty years ago

Today, Saturday 8 January, Google recalls with a doodle the eighty years since the birth of Stephen Hawking, the famous British scientist who died four years ago and known as one of the most important theoretical physicists of the second half of the twentieth century. Hawking was best known for his studies on black holes and for his popular science books. At the time of his death he was the research director of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics at Cambridge University. He was also the founder of the Center for Theoretical Cosmology.

He made a fundamental contribution in spreading the theories on how the Universe and everything around us originated. In thirty years, his book From the Big Bang to black holes. A brief history of time, first published in 1988, it has sold over ten million copies worldwide.

Forced by a disease to live in a wheelchair starting in the late 1960s, Hawking devoted himself to the study of black holes, becoming one of the most intelligent and creative theorists of his generation in researching mysterious celestial bodies. He applied quantum theories to these objects, finding that black holes still emit radiation and particles.

Throughout his life, Hawking had to deal with very complicated concepts, which often intersected with philosophy and with the search for a meaning and an origin for our experience. However, he was convinced that it was necessary to tell everyone about discoveries of this type, to make them understandable to as many people as possible, to communicate them and make them become shared knowledge. Also for this reason he wrote numerous popular books, some of which became best sellers despite dealing with such complex topics.

In 2014 his life was told in the film The theory of everything, which received five Academy Award nominations and earned Eddie Redmayne the Best Actor award. Hawking’s ashes are kept in Westminster Abbey in London, where scientists Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton were also buried.

