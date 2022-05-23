Stephen King is hooked on this Apple TV+ series

Share

Apple has several thrillers in its catalog!

Apple TV + has earned free advertising for one of its most recent releases. And it is that he has been the same genius of terror,Stephen King is hooked on the series ‘The Luminous’. In more exact words, King has called the series “terrifying and involving”.

After several decades dedicated to spreading the horror genre with stories like “The Shining” and “Cujo,” King believes that the Apple TV + series ‘Las Iluminadas’, really lives up to its category. At least that’s how he shared it with his followers through a Twitter post.

Stephen King is a fan of ‘The Luminous’

SHINING GIRLS (Apple+): This is exactly what streaming was made for. Scary and involving, well acted and sumptuously made, it’s a novel for the eyes and the mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2022

In his post, King said the thriller is “exactly what the broadcast was created for.”

The new Apple TV+ show is starring Elisabeth Moss, known for her participation in programs such as “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Mad Men”. next to her, Wagner Mourawho became known worldwide for his leading role in the first season of the Netflix series Narcos.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

Based on the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes ‘The Luminous’, it generates suspense from the following plot:

“It follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors his own case, he teams up with the experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velázquez (played by Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker.”

Apple TV + premiered ‘Las Luminosas’ in April of this year. Until now, six of the ten episodes announced for the first season are available. Y the premiere of the following is expected, every Fridayas the service is used to with all its programs.

