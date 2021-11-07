Stephen King’s Great Book

Did you know that Stephen King was one of the musicians of the Rock Bottom Reminders together with the creator of Simpson? Or that the novel proceeds Blaze are they all donated to a foundation that deals with freelance artists who have gone bankrupt?

George Beahm, an incredibly productive writer and biographer, collected in Great Book by Stephen King everything was possible about the King of Horror. Passionate narrator of mass phenomena and pop icons, Beahm has written about Steve Jobs and Tolkien, has dealt with Star Wars, of the Harry Potter universe and the phenomenon Twilight. This is his last draft of the biography The Stephen King Companion of 1989, already expanded in 1995 and 2015 and, so far, never published in Italy. And stuff to say, Beahm has a lot.

The “Bestsellersaurus Rex” Stephen King

The Great Book of Stephen King published by Mondadori Electa is a large black hardcover volume with a blood red cut of the pages. Perfect, for the release period, right at the gates of Halloween, and makes a great impression in the bookstore. But the real gem is the contents.

Beahm unfolds the birth and development of the “King brand” before our eyes, page after page, without giving up talking about the man Stephen.

It starts from the beginning, like in a Dickens novel, starting to follow the protagonist from childhood. It could not be done otherwise, in the case of Stephen King, who from the age of childhood made one of his primary sources of inspiration, transforming it into one of his topoi most interesting narratives loved by readers.

Explore the relationship with his mother Ruth and the void left by paternal abandonment. Rebuilds the baby Steve through the stories and testimonies of his brother or friends. A large space is left to all the fiction that fed King in his first years of life, from horror comics to cinema, passing through the narrative of HP Lovecraft to that of Richard Matheson. We are allowed to follow him in his first literary wailings of high school and university, between articles for newspapers of little more than housewife circulation, up to the poems and short stories proposed to professors and specialized magazines.

Through George Beam, we grow up with Stephen King and move into a trailer with Tabitha Spruce, who will also become a writer and his wife. We know him in the role of father and pivot of a thriving family literary organization.

In the writer’s relationship with New England and Maine we see King’s work inscribed within the Gothic and the Great American Novel, making him a real “Bestsellersaurus Rex”.

The criticism

The Great Book of Stephen King analyzes the works one by one, through the historical context and the impact on the public, starting with Carrie, The Nights of Salem And Shining, the first novels published by the beloved publishing house Double Day, up to the most recent works, Later And Billy Summers, the latter just released in bookstores all over the world.

George Beahm dwells on King’s controversial relationship with literary criticism, which denigrates and praises him, and on the problematic relationship between literati and the fantastic, between elitist journalism and consumer horror.

It examines the novels and the vast production of short stories, with particular attention to limited editions and collaborations with other authors, to graphic novels and transpositions for film and television. He doesn’t hold back even when it comes to discussing King’s contrast with Stanley Kubrick and Jack Nicholson, while filming Shining.

Particular attention, in the volume, is given to King’s parallel publishing life under the stage name of Richard Bachman, who is not limited to being a mere nom de plume, but a real alter ego. And, again, the eight-volume saga of the Black Tower, focusing on the particularity of the work and the initial difficulties of publication, on King’s low expectations, betrayed by the actual success of the gunslinger Roland of Gilead, who entered the hearts of the Faithful Readers with his epic inspiration.

The volume

Everything is supported by interviews with family members, friends, directors and collaborators, by extracts of letters and statements collected with care, by fragments of correspondence from the fans themselves.

The volume’s iconographic apparatus is vast: there are more than two hundred photographs, in addition to the magnificent drawings by Glenn Chadbourne and a booklet with some spectacular plates by Micheal Whelan almost all centered on the saga of the Black Tower.

The Great Book of King it is a volume that all fans of the King would like to have at home, an excellent gift for fans and a cuddle for those who grew up with the King.

And, even if it is not the intended purpose, the volume is also useful to writers, of the fantastic and not only: in the midst of King’s many words, there is always some interesting advice to continue to hold one’s head up in a world that he is not sweet with those who try to produce fiction.