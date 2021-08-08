Stephen Lang cried while reading Avatar 5 | Cinema

When I finished reading the last script I was in tears. I found it beautiful. Yes, I’m talking about the last script, because James Cameron is telling a great, great story, a beautiful original story, and it moved me a lot. I hope, and I trust, and I am sure that the audience will be moved as I am, because one of the things that he can do really well is to transpose his scripts in a very faithful way. You know what I mean? You really see the scenes when you read them. When you read his scripts you can see what will happen, and you know it will be even better.

There are a few days left until the sequel to, and during a promotional interview Collider could not help but ask a few questions about the sequels toto protagonist Stephen Lang. The wait to see the first of these four sequels is still long (we will have to wait for December 2022), but Lang has already read the script of the last film,, and admitted to having cried:

Without going into detail, Lang also talked about the film’s technological advancements:

He is really pushing himself further with this film. I won’t reveal anything if I tell you this, I remember working on a scene with him, there was a problem let’s say … a problem of proportions. And it was a big deal. We had to stop everything. There was a problem that no one had noticed except him at the time. And he had to find the solution. Basically we stopped everything and started working on something else. The next day, he came to me and said: I found the algorithm to accomplish this. He stared at the algorithm, and I looked at him thinking, “What the hell are you talking about?” I had no idea, but he understood. He had created that problem, because he was the one who wanted this scene done that way. Something had happened, and he had solved everything. He has been doing this for his entire career. It’s cool, it’s incredible.

They will return in the Avatar sequels Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald. They are added Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis And Michelle Yeoh.

The four Avatar sequels have been in the works since 2017, each having a budget of around $ 250 million. The release of Avatar 2 is set for December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 for December 20, 2023, Avatar 4 will be released on December 18, 2026 e Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

