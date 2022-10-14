Stephen Lang talks about his return to Avatar 2

After being in the first installment in 2009, actor Stephen Lang will return to play Miles Quaritch in Avatar 2 (2022).

Even though we thought he was dead, Avatar 2 return Miles Quaritch interpreted by Stephen Lang. Now the actor has revealed that the long-awaited sequel is beautiful and that we haven’t seen anything like it before in a recent interview with CB.

“I’ve seen a lot of Avatar 2. It’s amazing. There is no doubt about it. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve seen Avatar. He is pretty, he is beautiful. Aside from the fact that it’s absolutely beautiful to watch and all that, it’s a very human movie. There’s so much heart and soul and passion in the film that I think it’s going to have a very, very broad appeal.”

It seems that james cameron He has prepared something spectacular and we will enjoy it in a big way.

How will he return?

If we remember the first installment, the humans declare war on the Na’vi and all the beings of Pandora they help them. So despite human technological superiority, they are crushed by nature’s fury. But Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) he is a very tough guy and he is about to kill Jake (Sam Worthington)though Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) He hits him with two arrows and kills the villain. Now in Avatar 2 will return but despite his death, he is restored to life in a body of a Na’vi and his memories were implanted in him Avatar.

So in the sequel, this character will still be able to be important, even though he’s now a Na’vi. Also, Stephen Lang is confirmed for the 5 deliveries, so it will be necessary to check if he is still on the side of the humans or is changing and takes the side of the inhabitants of Pandorawhile the conflict between races continues.

We’ll find out everything when it’s released Avatar 2 on December 16, 2022. The first delivery was in Disney Plusbut they removed it for its re-release in theaters, let’s hope they add it back to the catalog so we can see it just before the sequel hits theaters.