Stephen Sondheim, author of West Side Story and Sweeney Todd, has died

Stephen Sondheim, great author of Broadway musicals, he died on November 26 at the age of 91. The artist passed away at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut.

Sondheim’s career as a composer and writer of lyrics for musical works is linked to some of the greatest hits of the past sixty years. It would be enough West Side Story, for which he wrote the lyrics on the music of Leonard Bernstein, to give prestige to an entire career.

In a few days the new version directed by Steven Spielberg which will also make known to the new generations what was an innovative musical, first in the theater and then in the cinema.

As is often the case, the life of a story writer in any form could itself be brought to the stage.

Hated by his mother since childhood, considered by her the reason why her husband had left her and the failure of his life, Sondheim took refuge in music to escape from that horrible situation.

Luck would have it that a friend of his was the son of Oscar Hammerstein II, famous for writing hit songs from musicals such as South Pacific, The king and I. and especially All together passionately. Hammerstein was a teacher and a reference figure for Sondheim and thanks to him he decided to take the road of the show.

West Side Story it was Sondheim’s first major work for Broadway and it was a tremendous success. Immediately after it was the turn of Gipsy, also that later became a film with Rosalind Russell And Natalie Wood, who also took on the role of Maria in the film version of West Side Story, film that won ten Oscars.

After Gipsy Sondheim decided to work only on librettos of which he would take care of both the music and the lyrics, and from this decision other great hits would then be born.

Sweeney Todd, the macabre story of the killer barber of Fleet Street, then transposed to the big screen by Tim Burton starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Into the Woods, the tale of fairy tales, also brought to the cinema by the Oscar winner Rob Marshall, with an all-star cast led by Meryl Streep with alongside Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, James Corden it’s still Johnny Depp.

Despite his advanced age, just a couple of months ago he announced he was working on a new musical, with the collaboration of Nathan Lane and Bernadette Peters, entitled Square One.