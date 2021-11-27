Stephen Sondheim dead: the memory of Steven Spielberg and the cast of West Side Story

died yesterday at the age of 91: the great composer and lyricist passed away a few days after the film debut of the new adaptation of, musical of which he wrote the words (with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and choreography by Jerome Robbins) at the age of twenty-seven.

In the hours following his death, the director Steven Spielberg issued a statement:

Stephen Sondheim was a giant figure in American culture – one of our greatest songwriters, a truly genius lyricist and composer, and creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I have only recently become friends, but we have become good friends and I was surprised to find that he knew more about cinema than anyone I have ever met. When we talked, I couldn’t wait to hear him, impressed and admired by the originality of his perception of the arts, politics and people – all told with his mischievous humor and dazzling words. I will really miss him very much, but he has left behind a lot of work that has taught us, and will continue to teach us, how difficult and absolutely necessary it is to love.

Chita Rivera, who in 1957 played Anita in the first Broadway production of West Side Story, he reminded the Guardian:

I knew him before he was that Stephen Sondheim, when he was that gorgeous young man at the piano in West Side Story rehearsals. He had written these beautiful texts and I was busy learning them. His words are like a wonderful steak – there is no fat, nothing to throw away. They tell a story with the utmost clarity. He, Lenny Bernstein and Jerry Robbins taught me to breathe. You can’t sing America without being able to breathe – as a dancer and as a singer. What a wonderful time. I miss him so much. We need that respect for theater – those people dared to tell a story with no selfish motives. Working with great people like Stephen has made me who I am today.

Some of the actresses in Stephen Spielberg’s film have also expressed themselves on social media, such as Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria:

I had the honor of singing for him. I had the honor of meeting him. How lucky we all have been. Thanks Steve.

Ariana DeBose will instead be Anita in the film:

I am in mourning. It feels like the end of an era. It really set the standard for the American musical. Rest in peace.

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical. Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim – Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

Written by Pulitzer Prize Winner Tony Kushner and directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story it will be more faithful (than the 1961 film) to the libretto of the original 1957 Broadway musical, written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, words by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins. Tony winner Justin Pecks will choreograph the musical numbers for the film. Gustavo Dudamel will direct the soundtrack, while David Newman (Anastasia) will arrange the soundtrack.

West Side Story explores the loves and tensions between rival Jets and Sharks gangs on the streets of 1957 New York.

The cast includes, among the members of the Jets, Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones); their leader Riff (Mike Faist); Baby John (Patrick Higgins); Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler). Maria’s brother and leader of the Sharks Bernardo (David Alvarez); and members of Sharks Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra) and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

Also starring Ariana DeBose (Anita); Ana Isabelle (Rosalia); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke); Curtiss Cook (Abe) and Oscar winner Rita Moreno, who plays Valentina and is also an executive producer.

