Stephen Sondheim – friends and colleagues remember him fondly: “It’s the end of an era”

From Hugh Jackman to Steven Spielberg, the most moving tweets about Stephen Sondheim’s death

Stephen Sondheim, legendary composer from Brodway, died yesterday – November 26 – at the age of 91. During his career he has collaborated with many stars of the cinema, television and theater, which have covered the social networks with posts and tweets full of words of affection and gratitude.

One of the first to pay homage to Sondheim was the young woman Ariana de Bose, who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story – one of the most famous and beloved musicals of the lyricist: “I am destroyed. It feels like the end of an era. He really set the standard for the American musical. Rest in peace, Sir “. To follow also Hugh Jackman – multifaceted actor known for his action roles but also for his skills as a showman and singer – commented on the news: “As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given me. I send my love to his loved ones ”.

Another musical to which the name of Sondheim is inextricably linked is Into the Woods. Idina Menzel, interpreter of the theatrical version, ed Anna Kendrik, in the cast of the film remake, they joined the chorus of those who expressed condolences and love on social networks. Other messages of thanks for the enormous contribution given to American art come from Darren Criss, Debbie Allen, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Josh Gad, Neil Gainman and by many other personalities who have had the privilege of collaborating with the composer or simply of becoming passionate about the stories written by him.

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ – Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

Steven Spielberg instead he entrusted his message to the pages of Deadline: “Stephen Sondheim was a gigantic figure in American culture: one of our country’s greatest songwriters, lyricist and composer of true genius, and creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I only recently met, but we became good friends and I was surprised to find that he knew more about movies than almost anyone I’ve ever met. When we spoke, I couldn’t wait to hear him, amazed by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people, all brilliantly expressed by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him a lot, but he left a job that taught us, and will continue to teach us, how difficult and absolutely necessary it is to love ”.