Stephen Sondheim is dead: he was a lyricist on West Side Story

died. One of the Broadway giants, considered by many to be among the greatest composers and lyricists of the second half of the twentieth century (and among the few skilled at both music and lyrics), died at 91 in Roxbury, Connecticut. To confirm her death, defined as “sudden”, her lawyer F. Richard Pappas: just yesterday she celebrated Thanksgiving with friends and husband Jeffrey Romley.

Sondheim’s death comes just a few days after the debut in American cinemas of West Side Story, a new film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg of Leonard Bernstein’s musical, of which he himself was a lyricist. In the fifties he was also the lyricist of another extraordinary musical, Gypsy: a Musical Fable. His are unforgettable musicals such as Company (1970), A Little Night Music (1973), Sweeney Todd (1979), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Into the Woods (1986), to name a few. Many have been adapted into blockbuster films.

In his long career Sondheim has also written several original soundtracks; in 1991 he won the Oscar for best song thanks to Madonna’s Sooner or Later for the film Dick Tracy. He was the author of only one screenplay, together with Anthony Perkins (who was his partner): A puzzle for the killer, recommended by Edgar Wright in his memorial on Twitter. Sunday in the Park with George instead he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1985. In 1993 he received the Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2015 the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Finally, after the large number of Tony won by his musicals, in 2008 he won the Tony for Lifetime Achievement. In 2010 the Henry Miller Theater was renamed in his honor.

Below you will find a series of songs taken from his musicals and his works, the advice we give you, however, is to recover the works of this great author who has left an indelible mark in the modern form of the musical.