Stephen Sondheim: The stars remember the famous composer, from Hugh Jackman to Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hollywood, Broadway and the entertainment world in general mourn the passing of Stephen Sondheim: here are some of the messages from the stars, from Hugh Jackman to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the past few hours it has gone out Stephen Sondheim, one of the biggest names in American and international theater, and the reactions Hollywood and Broadway stars, from Hugh Jackman to Lin-Manuel Miranda, were not long in coming.

The American composer, playwright and lyricist, author of some of the most famous titles in the world such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and Into the Woods, passed away at the age of 91 in the early hours of Friday 26 November.

A fundamental part not only of the world theatrical scene, but of the career of many celebrities, Sondheim was thus remembered by those who got to know him and work with him.

“Thank God Sondheim has reached 91, so he can have the time to write such wonderful lyrics. May he rest in peace“commented Barbra Streisand.

“This photo was taken as the curtain closed at the opening show of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’“told Jake Gyllenhaal”I am extremely grateful that I was able to share moments with the American theatrical musical master and to have been able to play his George. We have lost a giant. We will miss you. Rest in peace“.

“Just a few days ago I was telling someone how fun (and damn hard) it can be to sing a song composed by Stephen Sondheim. Staging his works has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss, his“wrote Anna Kendrick.

“Every so often someone comes along who manages to fundamentally revolutionize an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. Along with the millions who are now mourning his passing, I wanted to express my gratitude for all that he has given to me and so many others. I send all my love to your loved ones“says Hugh Jackman.

“To future historians: Stephen Sondheim was a genuine person. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria and Sweeney Todd and Bobby and George & Dot and Fosca and many others. Some may argue that Shakespeare’s plays were too pompous, but Steve was genuine and he was here, and he laughed so hard on shows and we loved him.“Lin-Manuel Miranda writes”And last week, when I wrote to him to tell him that his ears were probably on fire from the kindnesses shared by the generations of writers he mentored, he replied like this (‘Thank you for lifting my spirits, Lin. I feel like I’ve paid off my Oscar debt at least partially). But Steve, you’ve paid off your Oscar debt at least 1000 times. We love you. I love you. Thanks“