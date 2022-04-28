Steps to restart your modem and avoid Internet failures

If you have Internet in your house, surely you have a modem either router, as it is a key piece to have connection throughout your home. And it is an electronic device that is usually always connected, because with the pandemic, an era was entered where the majority must always be connected, whether for work, school or to be in communication with your loved ones.

The modem or router is in charge of sending the internet signal to the space where it is connected, and a very common question is whether it should be restarted from time to time so that it works correctly and does not present a fault after a certain time.

How does a router work?

Just like a computer, a router has similar elements like a motherboard, a small CPU, and an operating system called firmware. And just as after a certain time you restart a computer, the router should also be restarted, as it helps prevent errors from appearing in the system, or cache information from accumulating.

The reboot must be done correctly to avoid damaging the operating system, and although each model is different, most can be rebooted in a similar way so that they do not fail over time. And although there is no date when it should be done, some manufacturers recommend doing it every 2 months.

How to reboot a modem or router correctly?

By following these simple steps you can safely reboot your modem:

Locate the on/off button on the device.

Press it and turn it off for at least 30 seconds, it can also be completely disconnected if you want, but it does not affect not to do so.

After 30 seconds, connect it again (if that was your action) or turn it on so that it works again. You will also have to wait a few minutes for it to have access to the network, as it can take a while.

