Steve Agee offers a prequel series about Polka Dot-Man

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last week with the first three episodes of The Suicide Squad spin-off series, and new episodes are arriving on Thursday. Meanwhile, Steve Agee, who plays John Economos in both the film and the spin-off Peacemaker, has revealed that he wants a prequel series dedicated to another protagonist of The Suicide Squad: the Polka-Dot Man by David Dastmalchian. Through the Looper portal, Agee has stated that he would like to work with Dastmalchian again not only because they are friends, but also because of the nuances of the character.

Steve Agee’s statements about Polka Dot-Man

“I have to say that Dave Dastmalchian is probably my best friend in real life“, he has declared Steve Agee. “We have known each other for a while now. It was just great that James put us both in the same movie. – explained the actor, to then express his wish – I’d like, just like you, to somehow see Polka-Dot Man, maybe in a prequel. I would love to work with Dave not only as a friend, but I thought the character of Polka-Dot Man was so deep and nuanced “. A prequel would clearly be the only way back to tell about Polka-Dot Man, being the sadly dead character in The Suicide Squad.

“I can tell you that my character Abner is someone who has lived a life with a lot of pain, a lot of shame, a lot of loneliness”, he has declared David Dastmalchian recently about his character. And he then added: “That condition was something he decided at some point in time would be more suitable for hurting other people or at least carrying out criminal acts, so that he could take revenge against a cruel and unjust world. Things haven’t been going well in Abner’s life pretty much from day one, he’s someone who has never been a part of anything, so even in a bunch of really broken misfits and criminals, maybe he found one of the first moments in his life in which is part of something “.

Recall that the first three episodes of Peacemaker are now streaming on HBO Max.