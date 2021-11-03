Steve Aoki sells his collection, worth 3 million dollars!

The exceptional popularity of Pokemon Cards pushes the curators of the TCGPlayer online portal to form a partnership with the DJ Steve Aoki to sell merchandise and rare Pokemon Trading Cards with a total value of 3 million dollars!

The initiative launched by TCGPlayer allows fans to “access an incredible selection of products and Pokemon Cards with an exceptionally high quality value”: the rare merchandising includes, in fact, a wide range of Pokemon Cards from Steve Aoki’s personal collection, as well as exclusive products including clothing collections, Aoki discs and Mystery Box full of items linked to music production and the passions cultivated by the American DJ.

From today 3 November and until 17 December, TCGPlayer will be selling on its digital store several lots of Pokemon rare cards and exclusive merchandising from Steve Aoki’s personal collection. After this first phase, the TCGPlayer portal promises to inaugurate another one at the beginning of 2022, during which they will be showcased other lots of rare Pokemon merchandise.

In recounting his love for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Aoki explains that “I have been cultivating this passion for some time, but it has literally exploded in recent months because it has allowed me to be together with the community, as the pandemic has made it impossible for me to play, tour and spend time with my fans. my love for this hobby has grown, I started thinking about new ways to bring the products that have fascinated me to the world of collectors and to the community that has welcomed me from the beginning “.