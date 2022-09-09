Steve Bannon charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud

Who is Steve Bannon and why is he key to Trump? 2:52

(CNN) — Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud in connection with an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of a wall on the southern border of the United States, according to an indictment obtained by CNN.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this Thursday and is expected to plead not guilty.

The state-level case is based on the same conduct for which Bannon was charged by federal prosecutors in 2020, but was then pardoned by then-President Donald Trump before going to trial. There were also three co-defendants with Bannon in that case, two of whom pleaded guilty and one who received a mistrial.

According to the indictment, Bannon and others raised millions of dollars from donors, some of whom were in New York, for the construction of a border wall. Although the donors were told their money would only go toward construction, Bannon and his associates allegedly funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to themselves through bogus nonprofits and shell companies.

The indictment comes just months after Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress by a federal jury in Washington for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the United States Capitol.