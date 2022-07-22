Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, guilty of contempt

Former Trump adviser Bannon charged with two counts of contempt 8:13

(CNN) — A federal jury has found former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Bannon faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail, under federal law.

The conviction is a boost to the House of Representatives’ Jan. 6 committee investigation and Congress’s power to subpoena documents and testimony. It is also a victory for the Justice Department, which is under intense scrutiny for its approach to matters related to the Jan. 6 attack.

After two days of hearing evidence and witness testimony, the jury reached a unanimous verdict in less than three hours.

Federal Judge Carl Nichols set Steve Bannon’s sentencing for October 21.

In the courtroom, Bannon smiled as the verdict was read. He looked back and forth between the courtroom deputy and the foreman.

This is how Bannon reacted to the verdict

Before the verdict was announced, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon had entered the courtroom in a relatively upbeat mood. He tossed his mask on the table as soon as he arrived, then sat on his phone for several minutes, repeatedly displaying a message to his attorney.

Once the jury was assembled, and before the verdict was read, he had one hand on the table and looked at the jurors only a few times, mostly at the judge. He had a smirk after the verdict was read, and then patted his lawyers on the back.

The foreman of the jury read the verdict quietly. He was wearing a green face mask, and the rest of the jury also kept their masks on.

The jury then responded in unison, “yes,” and guilty was their verdict.

Bannon nodded briefly as the judge thanked the jury for their service. Before leaving the courthouse, he stopped at the probation office.